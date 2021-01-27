OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.38

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.38 and last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 1277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $712.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

