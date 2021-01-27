Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.12

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 20369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,286 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,054,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 150,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,470,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

