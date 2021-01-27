Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.69

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 2184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $799.27 million, a PE ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 22.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 122.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 750.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 344,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

