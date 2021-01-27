Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.55

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $3.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 20,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 398,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 427.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 133,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.