IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 946 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,560,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 290,790 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.24.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $158.22 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

