Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 390,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,771,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 292,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,848,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 467,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,078,000 after buying an additional 160,884 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 129,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.