IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,144 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 507,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.10. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.