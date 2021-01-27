Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for US Foods (USFD)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2021 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

1/25/2021 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/19/2021 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

12/29/2020 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

12/14/2020 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2020 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

12/2/2020 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $27.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $41.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $18,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,666,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,362,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

