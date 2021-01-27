Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $15,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.73.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $295.72 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $310.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

