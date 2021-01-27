Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 103.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 224,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 103,269 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 73,840 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.18 million, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $345,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,322.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $894,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

