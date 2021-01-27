Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,709 shares of company stock worth $29,237,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

