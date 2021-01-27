Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $148.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

