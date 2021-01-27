iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 19,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $168.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.03 and a 200-day moving average of $145.46.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

