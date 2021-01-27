Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,183 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.46. The stock has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.31.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

