Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $212.72 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $213.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.64.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

