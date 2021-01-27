Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Aflac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after buying an additional 546,524 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.