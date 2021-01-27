Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 58,972 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 208.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 310,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after buying an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $150.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.40. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

