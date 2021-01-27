Analysts Set CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Target Price at $103.00

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $101.12 on Friday. CNOOC has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $163.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

