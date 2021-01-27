Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of TV opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 578.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 862,022 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,543,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.