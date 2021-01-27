Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Shares of TV opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
