Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) PT at C$47.70

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on NPI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$48.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83. Northland Power Inc. has a one year low of C$20.52 and a one year high of C$50.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.46%.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

