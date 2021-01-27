24,330 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after buying an additional 613,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,255,000 after purchasing an additional 440,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,895,000 after purchasing an additional 761,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.