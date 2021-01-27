Private Capital Group LLC Has $428,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,821 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,086,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after acquiring an additional 929,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after acquiring an additional 633,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HDB. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

