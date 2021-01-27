Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,436 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 595.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.