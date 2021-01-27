Private Capital Group LLC Sells 342 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

NYSE:UNP opened at $200.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.20 and a 200-day moving average of $196.52. The company has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

