Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 18,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 502,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after acquiring an additional 259,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $3,439,522.00. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.09.

Shares of APH stock opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $137.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

