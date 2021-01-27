Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 34,519 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.