Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 803 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,929,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.10.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

