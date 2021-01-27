Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.08 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CME Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $183.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

