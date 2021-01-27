Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $630,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.64, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.71.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $2,737,156.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $289,844,036.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

