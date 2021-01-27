Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.27.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

