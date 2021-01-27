V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,899,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after buying an additional 431,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,941 shares of company stock worth $11,659,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

