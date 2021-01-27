IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.40 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,766 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of FCX opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

