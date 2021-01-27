We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 2,374 Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 6,200.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after buying an additional 1,195,477 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 20,822.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after buying an additional 721,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sony by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,728,000 after buying an additional 399,314 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 64.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 103.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 97,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

