Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Position Raised by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $15,036,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.59.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $337.01 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $370.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.40.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

