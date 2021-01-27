British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $67.98 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,190.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,178.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

