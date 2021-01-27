XTX Markets LLC Takes $174,000 Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,542 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after buying an additional 3,413,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,662,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,158,000 after buying an additional 8,435,404 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 29.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,033,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 689,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 181,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

