XTX Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 2,273 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth $216,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Black Knight by 101.2% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. KCG started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

