XTX Markets LLC Takes Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 284,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

