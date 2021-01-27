XTX Markets LLC Buys New Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 56.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 34.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 878,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 225,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -942.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $14.03.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

