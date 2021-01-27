XTX Markets LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of Graco stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares in the company, valued at $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,066. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.