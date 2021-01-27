Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zynex worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Zynex by 13.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zynex by 15.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 36.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.60 million, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

