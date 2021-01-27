XTX Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 1,450 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Varonis Systems by 87.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,276,000 after buying an additional 368,899 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $18,225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,298 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,720,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $189.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,469. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

