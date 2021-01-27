XTX Markets LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after buying an additional 7,019,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

