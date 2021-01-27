Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 568 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 879% compared to the typical volume of 58 put options.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.53 per share, with a total value of $32,339.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,232 shares of company stock valued at $12,449,553.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 194.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,088 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 31.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,524,000 after acquiring an additional 291,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 21.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Sprout Social by 12.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 96,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

