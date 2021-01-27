Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.36.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Rowe upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

