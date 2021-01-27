Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. Sandvik has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sandvik by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

