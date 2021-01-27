Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.
OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. Sandvik has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $26.92.
About Sandvik
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.
