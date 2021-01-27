Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 9,426 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.