Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

In related news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $270.53 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $276.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.98 and a 200-day moving average of $224.72.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.