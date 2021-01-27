Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 794 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,934,000 after buying an additional 985,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after buying an additional 629,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after buying an additional 542,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after buying an additional 447,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Shares of IR opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $47.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

