Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

